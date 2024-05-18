Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells 41,400 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$215,905.14.

Endeavour Silver Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.25 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.76 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0480117 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

