Insider Selling: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Sells 7,060 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,380 shares in the company, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

