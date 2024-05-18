Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Sells 9,849 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $438,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,053.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $287,666.46.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ZG

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.