Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $104.21. 170,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insperity by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

