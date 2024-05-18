Intellicheck, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday.

Intellicheck Stock Down 2.5 %

IDN opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $53.93 million, a PE ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

