Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Klaas van der Leest Purchases 3,372 Shares

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,531.57).

Shares of IGP opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £63.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,616.67 and a beta of 1.19. Intercede Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.90 ($1.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

