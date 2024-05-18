Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) Insider Klaas van der Leest Purchases 3,372 Shares

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,531.57).
Intercede Group Price Performance
Shares of IGP opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £63.18 million, a PE ratio of 3,616.67 and a beta of 1.19. Intercede Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.32 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.90 ($1.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
About Intercede Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intercede Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.