Interface, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Interface Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.54 on Friday. Interface has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $324,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 181,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

