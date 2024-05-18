International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg Sells 5,035 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg sold 5,035 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $313,680.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
International Seaways Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.05.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.
International Seaways Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.
Read Our Latest Report on International Seaways
Institutional Trading of International Seaways
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.