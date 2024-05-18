International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg Sells 5,035 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Isaac Kronsberg sold 5,035 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $313,680.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.05.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. International Seaways’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 964,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 147,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

