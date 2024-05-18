Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 883,970 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after purchasing an additional 421,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393,990 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 362,758 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.