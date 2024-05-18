Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 728,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $55.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $55.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
