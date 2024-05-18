Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 285,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,716,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133,505.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Invitae by 46.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 569,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 698.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 792,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

