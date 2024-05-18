IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $4,976,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 723,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,073. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.