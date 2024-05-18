iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 448,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 168,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.55. 614,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

