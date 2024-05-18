iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.58

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 137696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

