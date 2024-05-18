iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 49,986 shares.The stock last traded at $33.61 and had previously closed at $33.78.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $8,578,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

