iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.49. 56,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

