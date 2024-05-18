Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:J opened at $136.44 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.56.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.