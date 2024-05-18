Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after buying an additional 1,587,869 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

