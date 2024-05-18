Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after buying an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 694,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.55.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.