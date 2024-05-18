Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

