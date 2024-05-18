Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,134 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 176,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.