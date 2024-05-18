Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

