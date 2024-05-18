Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $14.14 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

