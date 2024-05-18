Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

