Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

