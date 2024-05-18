Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.55.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $399.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $455.83 and a 200-day moving average of $470.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

