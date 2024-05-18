Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,722 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $13,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,495,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 133,233.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,294,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRO opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

