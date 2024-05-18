Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBI

Janus International Group Price Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Janus International Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Janus International Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.