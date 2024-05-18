Jefferies Financial Group Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $230.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.55. 1,388,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,421. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.92%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in NICE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

