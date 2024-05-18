JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.56.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Announces Dividend

TSE ENB traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,214,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,648. The stock has a market cap of C$106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.75 and a 12-month high of C$52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.