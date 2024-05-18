K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$768,910.00. Also, Senior Officer David Gregory Medilek sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.48, for a total transaction of C$1,309,227.50. Insiders sold a total of 364,240 shares of company stock worth $2,748,330 over the last ninety days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

