Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $701.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 701 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.67), with a volume of 30562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685 ($8.60).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Keystone Law Group
Keystone Law Group Stock Performance
Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Insider Activity at Keystone Law Group
In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.18), for a total value of £250,635 ($314,789.00). 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Keystone Law Group
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
