Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

