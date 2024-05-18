Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Up 0.8%

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 2,242,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 13,890,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,908,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.