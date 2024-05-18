Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,606 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.13. 493,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,110. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

