Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,730 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,716 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LYB traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,091. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

