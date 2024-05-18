Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,861 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.50. The company had a trading volume of 855,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,168. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $322.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

