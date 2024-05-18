Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 41,449,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,054,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.