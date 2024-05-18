Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $262.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.28.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

