Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELV traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.71. 897,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $520.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.99.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.