Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,433,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,223,000 after buying an additional 123,636 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,791,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,444,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 419,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $34.37 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

