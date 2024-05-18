Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.11 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 97,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TTEC by 43,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TTEC by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TTEC Stock Down 5.3 %
TTEC stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.28. 275,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,329. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $346.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73.
TTEC Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is -46.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
TTEC Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
