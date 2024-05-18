Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,453,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 66,074 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.92. 283,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,623. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

