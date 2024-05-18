Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $94.73. 915,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,831. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $95.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

