Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 758.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.78.

DE stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

