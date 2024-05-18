Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,044 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,679,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. 271,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,453. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

