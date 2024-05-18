Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,972,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,358,000 after buying an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $30.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $912.07. 910,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,166. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $559.41 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

