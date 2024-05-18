Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 746 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.02. The stock had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $299.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

