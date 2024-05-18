Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 665,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 332,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,189. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

