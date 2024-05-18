Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 824,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

