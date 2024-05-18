Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in April

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.91. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
