LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 6.2%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 95,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 298,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNZA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, March 15th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 152.29%. The business had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of LanzaTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

